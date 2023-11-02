Texas Rangers fans celebrate first World Series championship in team history

United States Headlines Read more: FOX4 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: World Series highlights: The Rangers are World Series champions for the first timeThe dynamic Texas Rangers, led by Manager Bruce Bochy, earned their first World Series title on Wednesday night.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: World Series Game 5: Rangers beat the D-backs to win the World SeriesThe Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday night to win their first World Series in franchise history.

Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕

KENS5: 2023 World Series: Injured stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer removed from Rangers World Series rosterThe accident happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Martin.

Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Start making plans, the Texas Rangers are going to win their first World SeriesThe Rangers beat up the Diamondbacks to win Game 4, and the impossible is no more: The Rangers need 1 win to win a World Series.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Eovaldi, Turner lead Texas Rangers to their first World Series titleRangers shut out Diamondbacks to win series 4-1

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕