Corey Seager wins World Series MVP

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers hits a single in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie SquiSeager signed a 10-year, $325 million deal to leave Los Angeles and head to Arlington in Nov. 2021.

It was part of a spending spree for the Rangers that included a 7-year, $175 million deal for Marcus Semien and a 4-year, $56,000,000 deal for pitcher Jon Gray.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX4 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: Corey Seager named 2023 World Series MVP after heroic Fall Classic performanceThe Texas Rangers are the 2023 World Series champions, and Corey Seager was named MVP of the series as his performances helped take down the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: 'Locked-in' Corey Seager swinging World Series one swing at a timeThe Rangers' Corey Seager epitomizes the phrase, 'act like you've been there before,' because, well, he has — and he's now fueled both of Texas' World Series wins.

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕

WSJ: Corey Seager: The Mysterious Pregame Ritual of a World Series StarTexas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager rebuilds his swing from scratch every day. It’s working for him.

Source: WSJ | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: How did Corey Seager’s home run in game 3 of the World Series make history?The Texas Rangers won game 3 of the World Series in part due to a massive home run by Corey Seager. Just how far did Seager’s home run go?

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: World Series live updates: Corey Seager extends Rangers’ early lead in Game 4The Texas Rangers grabbed the World Series lead Monday, despite injuries to Max Scherzer and Adolis García. Can the Arizona Diamondbacks bounce back?

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

LATIMES: Marcus Semien, Corey Seager power Rangers over Diamondbacks for 3-1 World Series leadMarcus Semien had five RBI's, Corey Seager hit a home run and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-7 to take a 3-1 World Series lead.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕