Teen Boys and Parents Suffering from Sextortion Scammers, Says Nonprofit Thorn

Thousands of teen boys and their parents are suffering at the hands of sextortion scammers, according the nonprofit Thorn , and a experts spoke with Newsweek about it. Thorn , which builds technology to protect children from sexual abuse , found financial scams targeting teens were on the rise. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children discovered reports of sextortion averaged 632 times per week from August 2022 and August 2023.Sextortion occurs as a form of blackmail.
Typically, a financial scammer will threaten to share details or sexual images and videos of you online if you don't hand over a specific amount of money. In some cases, the blackmailer will also ask for sex acts or more nude photographs.Of the victims, most were boys between the ages of 14 and 17, Thorn said.Thorn also discovered that international groups working from Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire were some of the main perpetrators in the sextortion case
Teen Boys Parents Sextortion Scammers Nonprofit Thorn Financial Scams Blackmail Sexual Abuse National Center For Missing And Exploited Childre Nigeria Côte D'ivoire
