Mayor Bowser Presents Fiscal Year 2025 Budget and Financial Plan

Mayor Muriel Bowser delivered her Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) Budget and Financial Plan , A Fair Shot: Strategic Investments and Shared Sacrifice, to the Council of the District of Columbia as part of the District’s annual budget process. The FY25 budget represents strategic investments and shared sacrifices to address a confluence of post-COVID factors and drive economic growth . “Never bet against Washington, DC. We are a resilient city. We never give up. We know how to make a strong comeback.

But our wins are also not accidental. We’re smart, creative, and strategic. That is the spirit of my fiscal 2025 budget. This is a smart budget, it’s a responsible budget, but most important, this is a budget that will keep DC the best city in the world,” said Mayor Bowse

