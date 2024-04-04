Powerful Earthquake Hits Hualien City in Taiwan

A powerful earthquake struck Hualien City in eastern Taiwan , causing damage to buildings and resulting in 10 deaths. Rescue workers are stabilizing damaged buildings and taking samples for investigation.

Some residents are staying in tents and the main road to Taipei remains closed. Life in Taiwan is slowly returning to normal.

Earthquake Hualien City Taiwan Damage Buildings Deaths Rescue Efforts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Earthquake: 7.5 quake strikes near Hualien City, TaiwanA magnitude 7.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon at 4:58 p.m. Pacific time 13 miles from Hualien City, Taiwan.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Rescue Efforts Underway in Hualien After Earthquake Kills NineRescuers are searching for trapped individuals and stabilizing damaged buildings in Hualien after a powerful earthquake struck the area, resulting in nine deaths and over 1,000 injuries. The earthquake, centered off the coast of rural Hualien County, caused severe damage to buildings and triggered aftershocks in the capital city of Taipei.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Rescue Efforts Underway After Earthquake Hits HualienRescuers are searching for trapped individuals and stabilizing damaged buildings in Hualien after a powerful earthquake struck the area, causing casualties and destruction. The earthquake also affected the capital city of Taipei, leading to evacuations and damage to older buildings. The number of people affected is still uncertain as authorities continue their rescue operations.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Killing Four and Injuring 711At least four people were killed and 711 others were injured when a powerful preliminary magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan Wednesday, the Taiwanese government said. The earthquake hit just before 8 a.m. local time, with an epicenter near Hualien, a city on the eastern coast. The four deaths, which were all in Hualien, were confirmed in a noon update, which also said there had been another 57 injuries reported across the island, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency and the EMIC in Taipei. By 2 p.m., the number of injuries had climbed to 711, with another 77 people said to be trapped under rubble, emergency officials said. At least 317 of the injured were in Taipei and New Taipei City, cities about 80 to 100 miles from the epicenter, officials said. A five-story house and another building in Hualien, Taiwan, collapsed

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Powerful earthquake hits Taiwan, causing casualties and injuriesAt least four people were killed and 711 others were injured when a powerful preliminary magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan Wednesday, the Taiwanese government said. The earthquake hit just before 8 a.m. local time, with an epicenter near Hualien, a city on the eastern coast. The four deaths, which were all in Hualien, were confirmed in a noon update, which also said there had been another 57 injuries reported across the island, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency and the EMIC in Taipei. By 2 p.m., the number of injuries had climbed to 711, with another 77 people said to be trapped under rubble, emergency officials said. At least 317 of the injured were in Taipei and New Taipei City, cities about 80 to 100 miles from the epicenter, officials said. A five-story house and another building in Hualien, Taiwan, collapsed

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Triggers TsunamiEarly Wednesday, the entire island of Taiwan was struck by a powerful earthquake, resulting in building collapses and a tsunami hitting southern Japanese islands. Four fatalities were reported in Hualien County, the epicenter of the quake. Three hikers also lost their lives in rockslides near the offshore epicenter. The earthquake's magnitude was recorded as 7.2 by Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency and 7.4 by the U.S. Geological Survey. This is the largest earthquake in Taiwan since 1999.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »