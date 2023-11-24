Target's Black Friday Sale Offers Huge Discounts and Bonus Savings

Target’s Black Friday sale is full steam ahead, with deals dropping and live through Nov. 26. You’ll save on thousands of items during the sale, with many items marked down by as much as 50%. Plus, Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee means you can get a price match now through Dec. 24 if you find the same item at another store for a lower price.

Along with specific deals live right now, you’ll also find bonus savings like buy two, get one free on all movies, books and music including new releases like Britney Spears’ memoir and holiday classics like “Elf.” It’s a great time to stock up on those types of goodies for stockings and more. MORE: Our exhaustive guide to all of the Black Friday deals going on now Take a look at just some of the best deals you’ll find from Target’s Black Friday sale right now:





