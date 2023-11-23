Early Black Friday Deals: Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart Launch Promos

It’s official: the 2023 early holiday shopping season has arrived. And if you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, major retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart have already launched their early Black Friday promos, dropping prices on tablets, wireless earbuds, laptops, smart home tech, and even OLED TVs. We may see a bunch more deals arrive once we land on November 24th, but what’s discounted so far is still very much worth a look.

For example, Bose’s noise-canceling QuietComfort 45 headphones and its new QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have dropped to new all-time lows. A range of other gadgets and gizmos are also on sale, from the Google Pixel Tablet and Apple’s AirTags to the new PlayStation 5 “slim,” the latter of which also comes with a free copy of either Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. To make your life a little easier, we’ve rounded up the best deals available so far. We’ll also continue to update this page as we get closer to Black Friday and more noteworthy discounts surface, so stay tune





