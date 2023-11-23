Isa Briones Talks About Her Experience in the Goosebumps Franchise

Isa Briones is aware of the potential fickleness of fandom, given her involvement in the Star Trek franchise, which may have helped her develop her skepticism going into the Goosebumps franchise. Luckily, those creators, Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller, won her over in their latest incarnation of the R.L. Stine universe on Disney+.

Briones spoke to Bleeding Cool about her experience growing up reading the books as an introduction to horror, her initial thoughts auditioning for Margot, working with Letterman, Stoller, and the cast, her favorite Margot scene, and how she approached going into the Goosebumps and Star Trek franchises. The series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past. Isa Briones in 'Goosebumps' (2023





