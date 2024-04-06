Suspect Shot and Killed at Los Angeles County Mall After Police Chase

California law enforcement shot and killed a suspect at a mall in Los Angeles County following a police chase on Friday. The shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the Los Cerritos Center shopping mall in Cerritos, California . The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said California Highway Patrol was involved in the shooting.

The shooting came after a police chase, Highway Patrol said, although officials did not provide details on what actually happened during the pursuit and what prompted Highway Patrol to open fire. The suspect was transported to a hospital after the shooting and was pronounced dead

