Trump Aims to Break Fundraising Record Set by Biden

Former President Trump is aiming to break a brand-new fundraising record set just over a week ago by President Biden . The Trump campaign predicts that it will haul in over $40 million at a fundraiser on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida. That would easily top the more than $26 million Biden 's campaign said he raked in during a fundraising appearance on March 28 with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall.

The president's re-election campaign called the money raised at the star-studded event – which set a record for a single fundraiser – 'historic.' TRUMP AIMS TO LEVEL FUNDRAISING PLAYING FIELD WITH BIDEN - WITH HELP FROM TOP GOP DONORS More importantly, the fundraising haul helped Biden boost his already formidable cash advantage over Trump as the Democratic White House incumbent and his Republican predecessor face off in a rematch of their 2020 showdow

