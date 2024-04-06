Tesla to Unveil Robotaxi on August 8

Elon Musk has announced that Tesla will unveil its robotaxi on August 8. Musk has previously stated that Tesla cars will become fully autonomous and capable of operating as taxis.

Tesla to Reveal Robotaxi on August 8thTesla will unveil its highly anticipated robotaxi on August 8th, according to Elon Musk. The autonomous vehicle is built on Tesla's next-generation platform. This announcement coincided with the cancellation of plans for a more affordable electric vehicle. Musk aims to focus on developing an autonomous vehicle that would render other cars obsolete. The concept of a Tesla robotaxi has been teased by Musk for years, with the idea of Tesla owners earning revenue by sending their autonomous cars to transport passengers.

Tesla to Reveal Robotaxi Product on August 8, Says Elon MuskTesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company will unveil its robotaxi product on August 8. Musk has been discussing the robotaxi project for years, and it could potentially become a significant new business for Tesla. This comes at a time when investors are becoming cautious about the company due to its slowing growth. Despite previous claims made by Musk, Tesla has not yet introduced a robotaxi, autonomous vehicle, or technology that can enable its cars to operate as 'level 3' automated vehicles.

Elon Musk Says Tesla Robotaxi Reveal Coming August 8thClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Tesla to Reveal Robotaxi on August 8th, 2024, Elon Musk TweetsElon Musk announces that Tesla will unveil a robotaxi on August 8th, 2024, following the release of Full Self Driving (Supervised) version 12.3.3. The author shares their recent experience testing the FSD system and highlights its improvements while acknowledging some remaining issues.

