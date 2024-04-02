Surge in Gang Violence Forces Thousands to Flee Haiti's Capital

Haiti's surge in gang violence has led more than 53,000 to flee the capital in less than three weeks. The escalating violence has resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, with armed gangs wreaking havoc in the streets.

Many residents have been forced to abandon their homes and seek refuge in other parts of the country. The situation has prompted international concern and calls for immediate action to restore peace and security in Haiti.

