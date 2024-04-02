Low-Carbohydrate, High-Fat Diet May Benefit Psychiatric Conditions, Study Finds

A new study conducted by researchers at Stanford University has found that a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet may help reduce symptoms of psychiatric conditions and promote weight loss. The study involved participants with psychiatric conditions who followed a diet consisting of 10% carbohydrates, 30% protein, and 60% fat. The results showed that participants lost an average of 10% of their body weight and experienced improvements in their mental well-being.

This research suggests that dietary interventions may be a promising approach for managing psychiatric conditions

