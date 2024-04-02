Seattle Seahawks Offensive Line: Do We Have the Players to Improve?

There is no denying that our Seattle Seahawks sport some of the league’s most interesting talent along the offensive line. That being said, they also roster a number of players along that same line whose virtues have yet to be fully revealed.

With the draft soon to arrive as well as a clearer picture of our team in the weeks to follow, where should the ‘Hawks’ priorities stand? Do we have the players (minus a draft pick) to improve our line play from last year and dominate the line of scrimmage as some of us think we are capable of doing? Or, are we doomed, destined to stink for another season, allowing sacks and blowing assignments, yet again destroying our chance at consistency? Speak your mind in the comments below. Bellow, if you must, but remember to be kind. Thanks for being her

Seattle Seahawks Offensive Line: Who's in Charge?The Seattle Seahawks face uncertainty with their offensive line as they prepare for the 2024 NFL season. Questions arise regarding the health of key players, potential changes in the starting lineup, and the leadership of the group. This article explores the importance of having a competent leader for the offensive line.

Seattle Seahawks Offensive Line Loses Another Starter to Arizona CardinalsThe Arizona Cardinals have signed Evan Brown, the only other Week 1 starter on the 2023 offensive line of the Seattle Seahawks who missed just a single game. Brown's one-year contract with the Cardinals is similar to the one he signed with Seattle, indicating his value on the free agent market.

