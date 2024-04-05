Supreme Court Case Divides California Governor and Progressives

An upcoming Supreme Court case has divided Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom and progressives. Nearly 90 amicus briefs have been filed in Gloria Johnson v. Grants Pass , a case that will come before the Supreme Court on April 22. Nearly 40 of the briefs, including one from Newsom, have been filed in support of an Oregon city, while just over 40 have been filed in support of Johnson, a homeless woman.

The case from Oregon centers on whether homeless people have the right to sleep outside. Grants Pass—the small city of roughly 40,000 people—was sued by the homeless who argued that the city unlawfully punished them for sleeping on the streets when no other shelter is available and unlawfully banned the use of sleeping bags, blankets, pillows and even cardboard boxes in public spaces. In September 2022, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals found that the local ordinances amounted to 'cruel and unusual punishment' and in violation of the Constitution

