Israel admits responsibility for civilian deaths in Gaza

The findings of a retired general's investigation into the Monday killings marked an embarrassing admission by Israel , which faces growing accusations from key allies, including the U.S., of not doing enough to protect Gaza 's civilians from its war with Hamas . The findings are likely to renew skepticism over the Israel i military's decision-making.

Palestinians, aid groups and human rights organizations have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of firing recklessly at civilians throughout the conflict — a charge Israel denies. It's a tragedy," the military's spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, told reporters. "It's a serious event that we are responsible for and it shouldn't have happened and we will make sure that it won't happen agai

Israel Gaza Civilian Deaths Investigation War Hamas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden 'outraged' at Israel over Gaza aid convoy deathsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Live blog: Israeli delegation for Gaza ceasefire to visit Qatar on MondayIsraeli aggression on besieged Gaza — now in its 163rd day — has killed at least 31,553 Palestinians and wounded 73,546 others as calls grow for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

'Death Sentence for Thousands': Israel Bars UNRWA Food Aid to Northern GazaOlivia Rosane is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Live blog: Death toll in Gaza hits grim 32,226 as Israel continues to bombIsraeli war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 170th day — has killed at least 32,226 people and wounded 74,518 others.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Live blog: Death toll in Israel's war on Gaza tops grim 31,819 — ministryIsraeli war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 165th day — has killed at least 31,819 people and wounded 73,934 others, as Netanyahu plans next onslaught on southern Rafah.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »