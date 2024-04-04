California Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentence for Polly Klaas' Murderer

The California Supreme Court upholds Richard Allen Davis ' death sentence for the 1993 kidnap and murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas . Davis' legal arguments and bid to overturn his convictions and death sentence are unanimously rejected by the justices.

