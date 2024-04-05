Subtle Differences in Teeth and Jaws Shed Light on Mammaliaform Evolution

Recent studies have found subtle differences in teeth, jaws, and inner ear bones of mammaliaforms, providing new insights into their evolutionary adaptations. Teeth, being the hardest tissues in a mammal's body, are often well-preserved in fossils and can reveal important information about the species. Mammaliaforms, which are considered evolutionary precursors to mammals, have teeth that sit at a transitional stage between reptiles and mammals.

This research is helping to redefine the family tree of mammaliaforms and enhance our understanding of their evolution

Teeth Jaws Inner Ear Bones Mammaliaforms Evolution

