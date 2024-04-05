MRMC Announces Cinebot Max, the Latest Addition to its Camera Robot Series

Mark Roberts Motion Control ( MRMC ), a British robotics company owned by Nikon, has announced Cinebot Max , the newest addition to the company’s Cinebot series of camera robot s. The Cinebot Max enhances the existing Cinebot Mini’s capabilities with an increased payload, expanded reach, and an improved range of motion. It can hold a camera kit weighing up to 20 kilograms and supports a camera height of up to 3.2 meters. With a reach of 1.

75 meters, cinematographers can capture a diverse range of shots. The Cinebot Max offers precise and smooth control over camera movements and fluid tracking shots, making it a valuable tool for filmmakers and content creators

MRMC Cinebot Max Camera Robot Payload Reach Camera Movements Tracking Shots Filmmakers Content Creators

