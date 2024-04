Earthquake Shakes New York City, Governor Urges Preparedness

An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning, causing residents across the Northeast to feel the ground move. New York Governor Kath Hochul stated that this was one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast in the last century.

The earthquake struck at around 10:23 a.m. local time, and there is a possibility of aftershocks. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated that more than 42 million people might have felt the quake.

Earthquake New York City Northeast Aftershocks Preparedness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Texas Governor Faces Criticism Over Busing of Migrants to New York CityTexas Gov. Greg Abbott faced criticism over the busing of migrants to New York City during a Republican gala. The state has transported over 105,000 migrants to sanctuary cities since 2022. Abbott defended the operation, stating that neither Joe Biden nor the border czar had visited the border to witness the chaos they caused. Abbott also mentioned that Mayor Adams criticized him for sending migrants to New York City.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

New York City landlord deemed city's 'worst' faces arrest over hundreds of open violationsAn arrest warrant has been issued for a landlord deemed New York City's worst.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

New York City nonprofits recommend ways city, state can help address cost of livingTwo New York City nonprofits released a policy brief Tuesday recommending ways the city and state can address the cost of living.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

When New York Made Baseball and Baseball Made New YorkAdam Gopnik reviews “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker, and “Jimmy Breslin: Essential Writings,” edited by Dan Barry.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Popularity of Ozempic's use for weight loss prompts new bill from New York City CouncilmemberDiabetes drugs like Ozempic have gained popularity for weight loss, but a New York City Council member is hoping to raise more awareness about side effects with a new bill.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »