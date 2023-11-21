Students in Texas Prepare for Careers in the Oil Fields

Legacy High School juniors Giovanni Parra, Luke Frysak, and Isaiah Estrada take part in a lesson on electrical circuits during their Oil and Gas Production II class on Nov. 6 in Midland., The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. MIDLAND — When Giovanni Parra’s instructor asked the class to weld the opposite ends of a wire during a lesson on soldering, the 16-year-old sprinted to the nearest workstation.
Parra is among dozens of students in a technical education program offered by the Midland school district that is preparing students to work in their own backyard, the oil-rich Permian Basin.“My whole family works in the oil fields,” Parra said. “I’m trying to see what I’m good at.” Parra, a sophomore, is one of a few students who have access to this sort of hands-on learning. Within the 55 counties making up the Permian Basin between Texas and New Mexico, just four school districts offer classes that directly prepare students for work in the oil fields — a highly competitive market always short of worker
