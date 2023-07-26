In December, Netflix has a mix of new big-ticket movies and shows. The majority of the most interesting projects are on the film side, including Bradley Cooper's anticipated biography of Leonard Bernstein. Here's the full list of new titles on Netflix in December 2023.





screencrushnews » / 🏆 544. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix new releases: 6 of the biggest and best new titles to watch next weekA closer look at 6 new Netflix releases hitting the streamer next week, including new seasons of Virgin River and Top Boy.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Netflix new releases: 7 brand new titles you don't want to miss next weekA closer look at seven of the biggest and best new Netflix releases coming to the streaming service next week, including a pair of HBO series.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Netflix new releases: 6 can’t-miss, brand new titles coming next weekA closer look at 6 new Netflix releases coming next week, including director Wes Anderson's whimsical The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Netflix new releases: 5 of the biggest titles coming next weekA closer look at five new Netflix releases coming to the streamer next week, including new seasons of Sex Education and Love is Blind.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Netflix new releases: So many great titles are coming next weekA closer look at six new Netflix releases coming next week, including the K-drama Doona from the creator of Crash Landing on You.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Netflix new releases: Five of the biggest titles coming next weekA Scott Pilgrim anime plus new episodes of The Crown are just some of the new Netflix releases we're looking forward to.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »