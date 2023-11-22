US Catholic Bishops Request Addition of Mother Teresa's Feast Day to Roman Calendar

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) recently voted nearly unanimously to request that Mother Teresa's feast day be added to the General Roman Calendar as an optional memorial. It is now going to the Vatican for further approval. The Feast of St. Teresa of Calcutta, better known in life as Mother Teresa, is observed on Sept. 5, the anniversary of her death. Mother Teresa died on Sept. 5, 1997, at age 87. The U.S. bishops voted 227 to 3 on Wednesday, Nov.

15, to approve the request, easily surpassing the required two-thirds majority, during their Fall 2023 Plenary Assembly in Baltimore, Maryland. MOTHER TERESA ACTRESS IN UPCOMING FILM PRAISES THE SAINT: 'SUCH INCREDIBLE DEDICATION' If approved, this means that September 5 would be designated as an 'optional memorial' for the Feast of Saint Teresa of Calcutta. Mother Teresa was canonized and given the name 'St. Teresa of Calcutta' in 201





