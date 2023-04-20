Americans willing to undergo surgery for holiday deals

3 in 10 Americans would undergo a 5-hour surgery for the chance to save big on their holiday purchases, according to a new Zulily study. Kelly Bergl traditionally has gone on spending sprees for the holidays, a ritual that was turbocharged by the pandemic. She would buy chocolate from Harrod’s in London, lots of stocking stuffers for her two young children, tickets to holiday events and decorations for the house.
“We had a bigger budget and more time during the pandemic,” says Bergl, 40, of San Francisco, noting that she and her husband had saved money from not going out or traveling, and had more time because they worked from home. Now, they’re back in the office and taking extended business trips, and their COVID-related savings have dwindled. “I have less time to even think about” such purchases, she says. So instead of buying a gift for each of about 20 extended family members as usual, each person is buying one gift that will be randomly chosen by a relative in a Secret Santa game
