Special Elections and Bond Elections in North Texas

Some North Texans will head to the polls on Saturday, May 4 for special elections and bond elections. Several cities in Dallas, Denton, Collin, and Tarrant counties will elect a mayor, fill city council seats, or weigh in on public money. In Dallas, for the fourth term in the last twenty years, the city is turning to residents to ask for some major money. City of Dallas voters will vote on ten propositions that if passed will allow the city to borrow a total of $1.

25 billion for various projects. Early voting begins on April 22. It is not an all-or-nothing vote. Voters can vote and pass each of the ten propositions on an individual basis. Road repair, parks, and a new policy academy make up three-fourths of the money. The rest would pay for libraries, flood protection, economic development, and housing projects. The lone dissenting vote opposed the item because he believed the bond wasn't big enough to cover the needed maintenance in the city

