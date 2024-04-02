Investigative Journalists Uncover FBI Informants in Right-Wing Extremism Case

Bensinger is now at the Times, Garrison at the L.A. Times, but in 2020, when this story begins, they worked together at BuzzFeed News. (The series was produced by Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment.) The podcast emerged from three years of their reporting on right-wing extremism. In April, 2020, armed constituents held an anti-lockdown protest at Michigan’s state capitol; a few months later, in October, Bensinger and Garrison reported on the revelation of the kidnapping plot.
After the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, they reëxamined the Michigan story, which seemed like a precursor of sorts. In reading court documents, they were stunned to learn about the high number of F.B.I. informants in the case, who had not only helped organize and connect potential domestic terrorists but had secretly taped hundreds of hours of meetings, conversations, and training session
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Uvalde City Council meeting following police chief resignation, internal investigative reportThe Uvalde City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening won’t be quite as scheduled after the city’s chief of police handed in his resignation earlier in the day.
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »
Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »