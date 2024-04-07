Slash and dYdX Japan Launch Joint Marketing Event

Decentralized payment protocol Slash has announced the launch of a joint marketing event with perp DEX platform dYdX Japan . Aimed at fostering business development in the Asian market, the campaign will run from April 3 until April 17. The campaign offers an exciting opportunity for participants to win exclusive dYdX branded swag.

Five lucky winners will be selected by lottery from Campaign OAT (On-chain Achievement Token) holders, with the lottery results announced from each participant’s X account after the campaign has concluded on April 17. Lucky winners will receive a free dYdX swag code, with shipping scheduled from late April to early May. To participate in this unique campaign, users are required to follow a few simple steps:• Join the official Slash Discord and say “Hi Alice” in the Hi Alice channel

Slash Dydx Japan Marketing Event Business Development Asian Market Campaign Lottery Swag

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines to hold joint naval drills with US, Japan, AustraliaThe Philippines will hold joint naval drills with the United States, Japan and Australia, two diplomatic sources told AFP Thursday, as the four countries deepen military ties to counter China's expanding influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Source: KJNBNews - 🏆 526. / 51 Read more »

Philippines, US, Australia, and Japan to hold joint drills in disputed sea'Joint maritime activity planned within Philippine EEZ on April 7, 2024,' announced the four nations.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

US, Japan, Australia and Philippines to Hold Joint Naval Exercises in South China SeaThe United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines will hold their first joint naval exercises, including anti-submarine warfare training, in a show of force Sunday in the South China Sea where Beijing’s aggressive actions to assert its territorial claims have caused alarm.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

US, Japan, Philippines plan joint South China Sea naval patrolsThe collective show of maritime force against China will be a centerpiece of next month’s trilateral summit in Washington.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

China and Taiwan launch joint rescue bid after boat capsizes near sensitive islandsTaiwan dispatched coast guard boats to join a rescue mission at China’s request after a fishing vessel capsized near the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Japan's first private-sector rocket launch attempt ends with explosion shortly after takeoffA rocket that was supposed to become Japan’s first from the private sector to put a satellite into orbit exploded shortly after takeoff Wednesday,…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »