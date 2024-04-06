US, Japan, Australia and Philippines to Hold Joint Naval Exercises in South China Sea

The United States, Japan , Australia and the Philippines will hold their first joint naval exercises , including anti-submarine warfare training, in a show of force Sunday in the South China Sea where Beijing’s aggressive actions to assert its territorial claims have caused alarm.

The four treaty allies and security partners are holding the exercises to safeguard “the rule of law that is the foundation for a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region” and uphold freedom of navigation and overflight, they said in a joint statement issued by their defense chiefs Saturday. China was not mentioned by name in the statement, but the four countries reaffirmed their stance that a 2016 international arbitration ruling, which invalidated China’s expansive claims on historical grounds, was final and legally binding. China has refused to participate in the arbitration, rejected the ruling and continues to defy i

US Japan Australia Philippines Joint Naval Exercises South China Sea Territorial Claims Arbitration Ruling China

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US, Japan, Australia and Philippines to hold South China Sea exercisesUS, Japan, Australia and Philippines to hold South China Sea exercises

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

US, Japan, Australia and the Philippines to stage military drills in disputed South China SeaThe United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines will hold their first joint naval exercises, including anti-submarine warfare training, in a show of force Sunday in the South China Sea where Beijing’s aggressive actions to assert its territorial claims have caused alarm.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

US, Japan, Philippines plan joint South China Sea naval patrolsThe collective show of maritime force against China will be a centerpiece of next month’s trilateral summit in Washington.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Philippines to hold joint naval drills with US, Japan, AustraliaThe Philippines will hold joint naval drills with the United States, Japan and Australia, two diplomatic sources told AFP Thursday, as the four countries deepen military ties to counter China's expanding influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Source: KJNBNews - 🏆 526. / 51 Read more »

Philippines, US, Australia, and Japan to hold joint drills in disputed sea'Joint maritime activity planned within Philippine EEZ on April 7, 2024,' announced the four nations.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitPresident Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a White House summit next month.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »