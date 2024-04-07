California rehab center turned into cult-like experiment in the 1950s

A California rehabilitation foundation for people addicted to heroin transformed into a 'communal living experiment' with cult-like tendencies in the 1950s, according to a new documentary series. Charles Diedrich , a former alcoholic, initially founded his storefront rehabilitation center in Santa Monica that would become known as the Synanon Foundation in 1958.
By 1978, the center had amassed thousands of members and tens of millions of dollars in assets, including its headquarters located in a historic, private beach club hotel called Club Casa del Mar that remains in business today under its original name. Diedrich is believed to have coined the popular phrase, 'Today is the first day of the rest of your life,' according to a 1999 article by The Mercury New
California Rehabilitation Heroin Addiction Synanon Foundation Cult Documentary Charles Diedrich Club Casa Del Mar
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Los Angeles, California job with University of Southern California CCMB Dechen Lin LabWe are seeking 2 highly motivated postdoctoral fellows with background in either bioinformatics, cancer biology, epigenomics, immunology, or metabolism to join our NIH-funded laboratory at Center for Craniofacial Molecular Biology, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Southern California.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »
Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »