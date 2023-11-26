Single mom's non-profit organization teaches low-income families how to cook healthy meals on a budget

Stacie Archer knows all too well how stressful it can be to cook healthy meals for an entire family on a tight budget. It is an immeasurable amount of pressure that Archer – a single mom of three – never wanted anyone else to feel, especially other families struggling to make ends meet. It was the ultimate inspiration behind her non-profit organization, Get Cooking, in which she educates hundreds of low-income families about how to shop for healthy food and create meals for $20 or less.

Archer has long been a firm believer that a healthy home-cooked dinner is vital for the development of children. These dinners keep them sharper at school the next day, help to foster a good relationship between family members and help cut down on child obesity, Archer told FOX Business. According to a recent study by the National Institutes of Health, at least three frequent family meals per week decreased the likelihood of children being overweight by 12%. It was also found to reduce the likelihood of unhealthy food intake and eating disorders in children by 20% and 35%, respectivel





