Simple Farming Practices Can Help Restore Barren Ground in the Amazon

Simple low-cost farming practices, such as planting legumes to enrich soil with nitrogen, can help farmers get more out of already cleared areas. At dawn in this small Amazonian village in Brazil's Para state, flocks of noisy green parrots soar overhead as children run and play between wooden homes, kicking up sandy soil — in places white and bare as a beach. The ground reveals one of the paradoxes of the rainforest.

Renowned for its beauty and biodiversity, the life-giving nutrients of the forest are mostly stored in the trees and other plants. When the forest is cleared — for a cattle ranch, soybean field or even a small cluster of village homes — the combination of scorching Amazonian sun and intense rainfall combine to leach scarce nutrients from the soil in just a few years, leaving behind surprisingly barren ground





fox43 » / 🏆 564. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

30 Simple Solutions For Not-So-Simple Cleaning ProblemsThe mess might seem hard to tackle, but not with the right tools.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Eric Ripert's 'Seafood Simple' Cookbook: A Simple and Elegant Guide to SeasoningEric Ripert, famed chef at Le Bernardin in New York, is on a mission to demystify cooking seafood with his new cookbook, 'Seafood Simple.'

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Review: The Simple Pleasures of a Simple PhoneA lightweight, no-frills $600 S23 FE may be just what the doctor ordered for those tired of tripping over new phone gimmicks.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Rhode Island Takes Legal Action Against Amazon for Unfair Trade PracticesDiscover Rhode Island's legal action against Amazon, alleging violations of state antitrust and trade practice laws.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Mastering Impactful Meetings: Four Strategies for Leaving a Lasting ImpressionLearn how to turn stressful meetings into powerful, impactful conversations with four simple yet powerful practices.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Amazon's Unfair Trade Practices in the State of NevadaDiscover how Nevada is taking a stand against Amazon's alleged unfair trade practices.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »