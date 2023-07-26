To Live and Die in L.A.: The Epic Car Chase Sequence

With principle photography winding down, there’s only one thing left to shoot: A car chase sequence that would provide a crucial boost of adrenaline to the movie’s final act. Its key set piece was a dynamic and nail-biting chase scene featuring a police detective (played by Gene Hackman) racing to catch a crook who is making a getaway on an elevated subway train.

Few movies have combined different modes of transportation, fluid editing, and amazing real-world photography the way Friedkin did in To Live and Die in L.A. The chase sequence wound up consuming less than 10 minutes of screen time in the final movie, but it took six weeks to stage and shoot





screencrushnews » / 🏆 544. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Novak Djokovic rips open shirt after epic win over Carlos Alcaraz at Cincinnati OpenAn epic match ended with an epic celebration by Novak Djokovic at the Cincinnati Open.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

25 epic game deals in the Epic Games Store Summer Sale 2023The Epic Games Store Summer Sale 2023 runs from July 20 - August 3 and discounts hundreds of great PC games.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Who Plays President Harry S. Truman in 'Oppenheimer'?Nolan's latest war epic includes an epic cast of real historical figures.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Epic Games Is Selling Bandcamp and Having Not-So-Epic LayoffsCEO Tim Sweeney cited decreasing revenue from Fortnite as a reason for the layoffs and said in a memo that 'we’ve been spending way more money than we earn.'

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

One Piece Reactions Call Netflix Adaptation a Grand TriumphImpressions say Eiichiro Oda's pirate epic is done right in live action.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

One Piece First Reactions: Live-Action Anime Adaptation Praised For Faithfulness, Epic ActionOne Piece premieres on Netflix on August 31.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »