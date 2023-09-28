Nicole Richie on Her Evolving Approach to Beauty and Skincare

Nicole Richie, the actor and creative director of House of Harlow 1960, talks about her evolving approach to beauty and skincare. She emphasizes the importance of skincare and reveals her role as the face of Nyakio Grieco's clean beauty line. Richie and Grieco first met when their kids attended the same preschool.





wmag » / 🏆 723. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sofia and Nicole Richie fangirl at their dad's concert: 'Slay queen'Two of Lionel Richie's biggest fans are his daughters, Sofia Richie Grainge and Nicole Richie.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Nicole and Sofia Richie cheer on dad Lionel Richie during performanceLionel Richie shared a video on Instagram of his daughters, Nicole and Sofia Richie, cheering him on during a performance.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Nicole and Sofia Richie Cheer as Dad Lionel Richie PerformsNicole and Sofia Richie attended dad Lionel Richie’s concert in Los Angeles and proved to be his biggest fans

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Nicole and Sofia Richie cheer on dad Lionel Richie during performanceLionel Richie shared a video on Instagram of his daughters, Nicole and Sofia Richie, cheering him on during a performance.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Nicole Richie, Sister Sofia Richie Make Rare Red Carpet AppearanceNicole Richie and sister Sofia Richie enjoyed a double date with their husbands at the Baby2Baby gala on Saturday, November 11

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

All About Sofia Richie's Relationship with Parents Lionel Richie and Diane AlexanderHere’s everything to know about model Sofia Richie’s relationship with her parents, Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »