SEPTA's Bus Route Overhaul Faces Public Scrutiny

SEPTA ’s bus route overhaul is getting another look in public meetings . Many say they are still baffled or frustrated. City Council asked SEPTA to pause the overhaul to meet with constituents in Germantown, Stenton, North Philadelphia, Logan, Frankford, Kensington and Strawberry Mansion. Calvin Williams talks about the 32 bus route with residents of Strawberry Mansion as they air grievances and ask questions of SEPTA officials about changes proposed to bus service in Philadelphia.

They complained of gentrification eating away at low-income neighborhoods. And, yes, people also leveled sharp questions at SEPTA representatives about the transit agency’s proposed overhaul of the city bus network during a often-heated, two-hour community meeting Wednesday night at Strawberry Mansion High Schoo

SEPTA Bus Route Overhaul Public Meetings Frustration City Council Constituents Neighborhoods Residents Concerns Proposed Changes Bus Service Gentrification

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SEPTA bus shooting: Video shows deadly shooting aboard South Philadelphia SEPTA busAuthorities in Philadelphia are searching for a man who they say was captured on video firing deadly gunshots into a SEPTA bus following an argument.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Philadelphia police provide update on SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured 8 studentsPhiladelphia police will be providing an update Thursday on the SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured eight students.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

5th suspect arrested in shooting near SEPTA bus that injured 8 studentsA fifth suspect has been arrested in connection to the SEPTA bus stop mass shooting that left eight students injured on March 6.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

City officials discuss plan to support Philly schools after 8 students shot at SEPTA bus stopMayor Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia school district and more city officials are joining hands to help provide support to students and staff impacted by the multiple shootings injuring a total of 11 teens in just four days.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Police release video of suspect in deadly shooting on SEPTA busPolice released video of a man accused of killing Carmelo Drayton on a SEPTA bus on Tuesday, March 5.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Northeast High School students return in person after tragic septa bus stop shooting injures 8Juniors and seniors at Northeast High School will return to in person learning Monday after a tragic shooting at a SEPTA bus stop left seven boys and one girl injured.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »