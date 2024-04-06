Primary Battle Looms for West Philly State House Seat

At least two challengers intend to take on State Rep. Amen Brown , a two-term Democrat and unsuccessful mayoral candidate . A primary battle for a West Philly state House seat is shaping up to be Brown vs. Green vs. Purple. Again. But much has changed since the 2022 primary, when Brown nearly got kicked off the ballot for failing to disclose debts, then narrowly edged out Green, winning reelection by fewer than 200 votes. Brown’s candidacy initially drew buzz.

He was running with a tough-on-crime platform during a wave of gun violence and, But despite rumors of a $5 million super PAC, none ever materialized. And many questioned if Brown was ready for prime time

Primary Battle West Philly State House Seat Amen Brown Democrat Mayoral Candidate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eileen O’Neill Burke marks victory in primary for state’s attorney as November campaign loomsO’Neill Burke now finds herself embraced by the same county Democratic Party that championed her primary opponent, Clayton Harris III.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Democrats Battle for Cook County State's Attorney Position in Illinois Primary ElectionThe race for the Cook County State's Attorney position in the Illinois primary election has become highly contested between two Democratic candidates. Retired Appellate Court Judge Eileen O’Neill Burke and lecturer Clayton Harris III are backed by influential endorsements. The winner will inherit an office facing challenges due to increased juvenile crime in the greater Chicago area. Burke and Harris propose different solutions to address the issue of carjackings committed by juveniles.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Florida is latest state to restrict social media for kids as legal battle loomsRepublican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed strong restrictions, mirroring a national push to crack down on minors’ access to online platforms over safety fears.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

March Madness First four predictions: Colorado vs. Boise State, Grambling State vs. Montana StateHowie Kussoy makes his predictions for Colorado vs. Boise State and Grambling State vs. Montana State.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

19,000 Georgia GOP primary voters voted in the 2020 Democratic primaryNikki Haley, who had suspended her campaign before primary day, got fewer than 80,000 votes in the state.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Ohio’s Primary Election: Previewing congressional primary races in OH-2, OH-6 and OH-9Ohio’s congressional primary races will be decided next week to set the stage for the upcoming general election.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »