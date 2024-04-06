Southwest Philly's Lay Bankz: A Rising TikTok Star

Southwest Philly's Lay Bankz is a TikTok star whose tracks have seen more than 100 million hits on Spotify. She is best known for her melodic rap hits, but Bankz emphasizes that she can do it all: sing, rap, pop, R&B. In her latest song, she laments the state of dating today, specifically on how modern-day men are lacking with their 'part-time jobs at 7-Eleven,' Axe body spray, poor credit scores, and other 'icks.

' The song is infused with Philly Club, a genre of house music characterized by its fast beats and heavy bass. Lay Bankz, a 19-year-old Southwest Philly native, is making waves in the music industry

