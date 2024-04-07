Security guard killed and several injured in Miami shooting

A security guard was shot dead and a responding officer and six others suffered gunshot wounds , after an altercation early Saturday at a Miami -area "commercial establishment" broke out and a person pulled out a firearm, according to Doral Police. The suspect is dead as well. A security guard employed by the business intervened in the altercation. The subject then pulled out a firearm and shot him, according to Miami -Dade Police. Police said they responded to the scene and a gun fight broke out.

Two officers discharged their firearms during the incident, one officer was shot in "his lower extremity" and the suspect was killed, according to Miami-Dade Police.Six other bystanders were struck by gunfire and transported to area hospitals in various conditions, according to polic

Security Guard Officer Gunshot Wounds Altercation Miami Shooting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Golfers Compete in LIV Golf Miami Tournament at Trump National DoralCaptain Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, and Matthew Wolff participate in the first round of LIV Golf Miami tournament at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Inter Miami says Lionel Messi will play Saturday vs. Colorado RapidsLionel Messi is coming back to Inter Miami's lineup, with the team saying his absence for a hamstring injury will end Saturday at home against the Colorado Rapids.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

DC United vs Inter Miami Predictions and Picks: Messi-Less Miami In TroubleMajor League Soccer odds, picks and predictions for DC United vs Inter Miami for March 16. MLS betting free picks for side, total and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks: Weak Miami Back Line Gets ExposedMajor League Soccer odds, picks, and predictions for Inter Miami vs CF Montreal for March 10. MLS betting free picks for side, total, and more.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Natay's Saturday Forecast: Sunny and mild Saturday, Daylight Savings SundayNatay Holmes is a native of San Diego, California, where at an early age she discovered a love for journalism and being in front of the camera. At age 5, Natay would use her dad’s video camera during family gatherings, and report the latest “news” at the Holmes residence.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Diddy responds to raids at LA, Miami homes; electronics seized by Homeland Security agentsFederal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' two properties.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »