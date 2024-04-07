Two Papuan separatist leaders killed in shootout in Indonesia

Two Papua n separatist leaders were killed in a shootout between security forces and their rebel group near one of the world’s largest gold mine s in Indonesia ’s Clashes Thursday between independence rebels of the Free Papua Movement and a joint police and military force near the mining town of Tembagapura in Central Papua province left two of the group’s regional commanders dead; Abubakar Kogoya, known as Abubakar Tabuni and Damianus Magay, commonly known as Natan Wanimbo.
Security forces recognized the two commanders after finding their identity cards on them, said Faizal Ramadani, who headed the joint security force. He also said authorities showed the bodies of both men to other imprisoned members of the liberation army Friday for further confirmation.Southeast Asian countries consider ways to boost ‘green financing’ as region chokes on smogSeveral other rebels were wounded in the shootout but managed to escape into the jungle, according to Ramadan
Papua Separatist Leaders Shootout Security Forces Rebel Group Gold Mine Indonesia
