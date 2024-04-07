Two Papuan separatist leaders killed in shootout in Indonesia

Two Papua n separatist leaders were killed in a shootout between security forces and their rebel group near one of the world’s largest gold mine s in Indonesia ’s Clashes Thursday between independence rebels of the Free Papua Movement and a joint police and military force near the mining town of Tembagapura in Central Papua province left two of the group’s regional commanders dead; Abubakar Kogoya, known as Abubakar Tabuni and Damianus Magay, commonly known as Natan Wanimbo.

Security forces recognized the two commanders after finding their identity cards on them, said Faizal Ramadani, who headed the joint security force. He also said authorities showed the bodies of both men to other imprisoned members of the liberation army Friday for further confirmation.Southeast Asian countries consider ways to boost ‘green financing’ as region chokes on smogSeveral other rebels were wounded in the shootout but managed to escape into the jungle, according to Ramadan

Papua Separatist Leaders Shootout Security Forces Rebel Group Gold Mine Indonesia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mint Mobile free trial: Get a week of free cellular serviceThe Mint Mobile free trial allows you to test drive its network absolutely free, and you can use your existing phone! Find out how it works in more detail here!

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Keurig Unveils Plastic-Free, Metal-Free Compostable Coffee PodCoffee machine maker Keurig introduces a new compostable coffee pod called the K-Round, made from plant-based materials and coated with seaweed. The K-Rounds are biodegradable and require the new Keurig Alta machine.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day 2024: How To Get Free Ice CreamWashington, D.C. native Joseph Lamour is a lover of food: its past, its present and the science behind it. With food, you can bring opposites together to form a truly marvelous combination, and he strives to take that sentiment to heart in all that he does.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Tax time: When 'free' tax filing programs aren't actually freeWhat are your options?

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Free museum day: Get free admission to over 30 SoCal institutions on March 23The annual Museums Free-for-All event offers free general admission to over thirty museums and cultural institutions on March 23.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Museums Free-for-All Day — yep, when lots of museums are free — returns in MarchLACMA, the Skirball Cultural Center, and the Academy Museum are all on the luminous list.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »