Golfers Compete in LIV Golf Miami Tournament at Trump National Doral

Captain Jon Rahm , of Legion XIII GC, lines up a putt on the seventh green during the first round of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral , Friday, April 5, 2024, in Miami. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)Captain Phil Mickelson , of HyFlyers GC, hits from a bunker on the seventh hole during the first round of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral , Friday, April 5, 2024, in Miami.

(Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)Matthew Wolff, of RangeGoats GC, hits from the 10th tee during the first round of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Miami. (Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf via AP)Captain Jon Rahm, of Legion XIII GC, lines up a putt on the seventh green during the first round of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Miami. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)Captain Jon Rahm, of Legion XIII GC, lines up a putt on the seventh green during the first round of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Miam

Golf LIV Golf Miami Tournament Trump National Doral Captain Jon Rahm Phil Mickelson Matthew Wolff

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LIV Golf Miami Picks & Odds: Rahm Preps For Masters Title DefenseLIV Golf odds, picks, and predictions for LIV Golf Miami. LIV arrives at Trump National Doral from April 5-7, 2024.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

LIV Golf Hong Kong Picks & Odds: Niemann Climbing After Second WinLIV Golf odds, picks, and predictions for LIV Golf Hong Kong. LIV arrives at Hong Kong Golf Club from March 8-10, 2024.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

David Feherty discusses Austin golf scene, LIV Golf and Verne Lundquist's legacyGolf analyst David Feherty discussed Austin's golf scene, LIV Golf's impact, mental health, and Verne Lundquist's legacy in a recent interview.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

PGA Tour and LIV Golf get to final week before the MastersThis is the final week before the Masters, and nearly half the field for Augusta National is in action. They're just playing on two tours. Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy lead the field at the Valero Texas Open. The Masters is holding one spot for whoever wins in San Antonio if they are not already eligible.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour-LIV split 'not sustainable' for golfThe split in the men's game between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is unsustainable and will not benefit anyone in the long term, Rory McIlroy told Golf Magazine on Tuesday.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Jon Rahm discusses his transition to LIV Golf and future with the PGA TourJon Rahm sits down with Marty Smith to discuss his transition to LIV Golf and his future with the PGA Tour. Bryson DeChambeau also expresses concerns about the current state of men's professional golf and the importance of fans. Many top golfers will participate in the upcoming Masters tournament.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »