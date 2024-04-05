SEC Pauses Implementation of Climate Disclosure Rule

The U.S. Sec urities and Exchange Commission has paused the implementation of its new climate disclosure rule while it defends the regulation in court. The rule requires some public companies in the U.S.

to report their greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks. The SEC stayed the rule to avoid regulatory uncertainty for companies involved in the litigation. The rule is currently under review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

