SEC Pauses Implementation of Climate Disclosure Rule

The U.S. Sec urities and Exchange Commission has paused the implementation of its new climate disclosure rule while it defends the regulation in court. The rule requires some public companies in the U.S.

to report their greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks. The SEC stayed the rule to avoid regulatory uncertainty for companies involved in the litigation. The rule is currently under review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

SEC Climate Disclosure Rule Greenhouse Gas Emissions Climate Risks Litigation Regulatory Uncertainty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SEC Accused of Bending to Industry Pressure by Omitting Key Measure in New Climate RuleThor Benson is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

U.S. companies must tell public about their climate risks, SEC rulesEvan Bush is a science reporter for NBC News. He can be reached at Evan.Bushnbcuni.com.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

SEC’s Climate Disclosure Rule Omits Key Risks, Fails Investors and the PublicNewswire Editor is a Common Dreams staff position.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

The SEC’s new climate disclosure rule already faces legal challengesThe SEC’s controversial new rule on climate change disclosures has upset Republicans and environmentalists alike.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Progress, Retreat, Or Compromise: SEC Climate Disclosure RuleNives Dolsak is Stan and Alta Barer Professor in Sustainability Science and Director of the School of Marine & Environmental Affairs. Aseem Prakash is the Walker Family Professor and the Director of the Center for Environmental Politics. Both are at the University of Washington, Seattle.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Mounting Challenges for US SEC's Climate Disclosure RuleA landmark climate disclosure rule adopted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday is already facing mounting legal and legislative challenges. Ten states filed suit yesterday shortly after the rule was finalized. Environmental advocates also say they’re considering challenging the rule. If implemented, the SEC’s new rule would force large, public companies to disclose risks they face due to climate change and share partial information about their greenhouse gas emissions.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »