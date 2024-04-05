Turkey Suspends Implementation of CFE Treaty After Russia's Withdrawal

Turkey has suspended its implementation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) after Russia withdrew from the pact. The US has also suspended implementation. Turkey has not withdrawn from the pact but has suspended its implementation, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli.

The withdrawal of Russia made it impossible to continue meaningful implementation of the treaty. The NATO Council made a statement on November 7 regarding this issue.

Turkey CFE Treaty Russia Withdrawal Implementation NATO Council

