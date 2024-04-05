Autoblog Podcast: 2025 Toyota 4Runner, Buick Envision, Tesla's rough quarter

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast , Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer . The two kick things off by talking about what they've been driving, including the 2025 Volvo EX30 (on ice), 2024 Lexus LC 500h and 2024 Lexus TX 350. After the review section, it's time for the news. The impending 2025 Toyota 4Runner reveal is dissected; a new Buick Envision arrives, and Tesla has a rough quarter.

Once the pair finish with the news, they move on to discuss the current state of affairs in Formula 1 and give a quick rundown of the New York Auto Show Editors' Picks. Finally, the show finishes with a great Spend My Money segment where a listener is trying to find a new car that might be able to take down their brother's BMW M5. Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.co

Autoblog Podcast Greg Migliore Zac Palmer 2025 Toyota 4Runner Buick Envision Tesla Formula 1 New York Auto Show Spend My Money

