Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider Assumes Full Control of Personnel Decisions

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has spent the last 14 seasons without full control of personnel decisions , but in 2024 he’s the main man in charge after Pete Carroll ’s departure as both head coach and vice president of football operations .
Much has been made over the share of responsibility between Carroll and Schneider, particularly over higher profile moves such as the Jimmy Graham, Percy Harvin, and Jamal Adams acquisitions, the trading of Russell Wilson, and the draft process. Was Carroll overriding Schneider’s decisions? Were some moves ‘Pete decisions’ and other moves ‘John decisions’? We’ll probably never know the full answer, but on his weekly Seattle Sports 710 radio show, Schneider indicated that Carroll pulling rank was a rarity. When host Bob Stelton asked how much his role had changed without Carroll, who had final say over personnel decisions, Schneider insists nothing has changed. “It’s exactly the same,” Schneider sai
Seattle Seahawks John Schneider Pete Carroll Personnel Decisions Head Coach Vice President Football Operations
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »