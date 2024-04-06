Neverwinter: Adventures In Wildspace Expansion Announced

Cryptic Studio and Gearbox Publishing revealed the latest expansion coming to Neverwinter this month, as players can journey into space with Adventures In Wildspace . This is straight-up a Spelljammer -themed content release as you'll head into the Aetherial Expanse with a number of content additions. This new module will have you explore an expanded version of Wildspac and introduce new Landing Sites to the Wildspace Adventure Zone , a new Dungeon , and a hefty update package .

We have more details below as the expansion arrives on April 23 for both PC and consoles. Credit: Gearbox Publishing Neverwinter: Adventures In Wildspace Following the events of the previous module, Spelljammer, in the Adventures in Wildspace module, the recently rescued Xaryxian princess Xedalli requests you to help secure an alliance by way of Vocath, the Mercane crime lord and head of the Trade Consortium, a corrupt organization that manages all commerce within Doomspac

Neverwinter Adventures In Wildspace Expansion Spelljammer Aetherial Expanse Wildspace Adventure Zone Dungeon Update Package PC Consoles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Doctor Who Season 14 Trailer: New Adventures Through Space & Time Range From Dinosaurs To The '60s.Doctor Who is back for season 14.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Household RPG Offers Big Adventures In Tiny SpacesI am a game designer with over 15 years worth of game credits and industry experience. My work includes licensed games based on worlds like Star Wars, Star Trek and Firefly, classic game worlds like Dungeons & Dragons and Shadowrun and my own creations like Camelot Trigger and Save Game.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Virtual reality bringing new adventures to those in assisted or independent livingReporter at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Fort McDowell Adventures offers thrilling ‘Jumping Cholla Jeep Tour’, horseback rides, cattle drivesWith over 10 years of television and digital broadcast experience, Zack Perry has positioned himself as the ultimate one-man band of lifestyle content production.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Wish You Were Here: Adventures in Abu DhabiA Walnut Creek couple’s 50th wedding anniversary celebration took them to the United Arab Emirates on a 32-day cruise of the Mediterranean, Suez Canal and Arabian Peninsula.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

See Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson's adventures in new 'Doctor Who' trailer: WatchThe show premieres on Disney+ on May 10.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »