Neverwinter: Adventures In Wildspace Expansion Announced

Cryptic Studio and Gearbox Publishing revealed the latest expansion coming to Neverwinter this month, as players can journey into space with Adventures In Wildspace . This is straight-up a Spelljammer -themed content release as you'll head into the Aetherial Expanse with a number of content additions. This new module will have you explore an expanded version of Wildspac and introduce new Landing Sites to the Wildspace Adventure Zone , a new Dungeon , and a hefty update package .
We have more details below as the expansion arrives on April 23 for both PC and consoles. Credit: Gearbox Publishing Neverwinter: Adventures In Wildspace Following the events of the previous module, Spelljammer, in the Adventures in Wildspace module, the recently rescued Xaryxian princess Xedalli requests you to help secure an alliance by way of Vocath, the Mercane crime lord and head of the Trade Consortium, a corrupt organization that manages all commerce within Doomspac
Neverwinter Adventures In Wildspace Expansion Spelljammer Aetherial Expanse Wildspace Adventure Zone Dungeon Update Package
