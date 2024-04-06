Happy ABBA-versary! Fans mark 50 years since ‘Waterloo’ took the world by storm

Members of Swedish group ABBA and close associates celebrate the victory of their song “ Waterloo ” in the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton, England, April 6, 1974. Fans are celebrating 50 years since ABBA won its first big battle with “ Waterloo .” …A half-century ago on Saturday, the Swedish quartet triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the peppy love song, which opens: “My my, at Waterloo , Napoleon did surrender, and I have met my destiny in quite a similar way.

” The song rang out again Saturday at London’s Waterloo railway station - also named after the 1815 battle that dealt defeat to the French leader - where a choir belted out a rendition for commuters. In the English coastal town of Brighton, where the 1974 competition was held, fans were staging a flashmob dance and silent ABBA disco to mark the anniversar

ABBA Waterloo Eurovision Song Contest Anniversary Celebration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WashTimes / 🏆 235. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABBA fans mark 50 years since 'Waterloo' took the world by stormFans are celebrating 50 years since ABBA won a major battle with “Waterloo.”

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

ABBA fans mark 50 years since 'Waterloo' took world by stormEurovision victory turned ABBA into a pop juggernaut, the most successful band to win the pan-continental music contest, but this year's edition in May, faces boycott calls over the inclusion of Israel amid its war in Gaza.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Happy ABBA-versary! Fans mark 50 years since 'Waterloo' took the world by stormFans are celebrating 50 years since ABBA won a major battle with “Waterloo.”.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Happy ABBA-versary! Fans mark 50 years since 'Waterloo' took the world by stormFans are celebrating 50 years since ABBA won a major battle with “Waterloo.” A half-century ago on Saturday, the Swedish quartet triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the peppy love song. At London’s Waterloo station a choir belted out a rendition for commuters.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Happy ABBA-versary! Fans mark 50 years since 'Waterloo' took the world by stormFans are celebrating 50 years since ABBA won a major battle with “Waterloo.”.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Happy ABBA-versary! Fans mark 50 years since 'Waterloo' took the world by stormFans are celebrating 50 years since ABBA won a major battle with “Waterloo.”.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »