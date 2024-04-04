Seattle Seahawks' Decision to Trade Down in 2024 NFL Draft

Three weeks from Thursday the attention of the NFL world will be on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. For the Seattle Seahawks , who hold just a single draft pick on each of the first two days of the draft, the question of whether or not to trade down from pick sixteen to acquire additional picks will certainly be a topic of discussion.

So, as fans begin mock and re-mock and then re-re-mock draft in the coming weeks and consider the possibility of trading down, the question obviously becomes how much the Hawks can earn in return by moving down. That answer, of course, comes down to which trade chart one consults, so before evaluating any potential trades it seems prudent to evaluate how those trades will be valued. Luckily, Joseph Hefner of the KC Sports Network crunched the numbers on teams that have traded back in recent seasons to determine the answe

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Trade Down Additional Picks Value Trade Data

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks top 30 visits trackerSee who’s had a formal top 30 visit with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

2024 Seattle Seahawks free agency: Seattle re-signing tight end Noah FantThe Seahawks aren’t letting every tight end go in free agency.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

2024 Seattle Seahawks NFL free agency tracker, signings, news, and moreAll you need to know about Seattle Seahawks free agency as the 2024 league year begins.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

NFL Free Agency 2024: Details on Tyrel Dodson’s Seattle Seahawks contractSurprise! It’s a one-year deal.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seattle Seahawks Undergo Major Changes for 2024 NFL SeasonThe Seattle Seahawks have made significant changes for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, including the replacement of head coach Pete Carroll with rookie head coach Mike Macdonald. The team has also made roster adjustments, releasing several players and adding new ones to the defense. Fans are excited about the early results of these changes, but the on-field performance in September will determine the success of the offseason moves.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

2024 Seahawks free agency: Seattle adds former Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown as first signingThe Seahawks have finally made an outside free agent acquisition.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »