Seattle Seahawks Undergo Major Changes for 2024 NFL Season

As the Seattle Seahawks move forward towards the 2024 NFL season, the changes just keep on coming. The biggest change of the offseason is, of course, the replacement of the most successful head coach in franchise history, Pete Carroll , with rookie head coach Mike Macdonald . Macdonald certainly has big shoes to fill as he follows the only head coach to bring a Lombardi to Seattle, but the early results of his tenure have may fans excited.
The retooling of the roster so far has included the release of the likes of Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Nick Bellore, while allowing Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner to depart in free agency while also adding Jerome Baker, Tyrel Dodson, Rayshawn Jenkins and Johnathan Hankins to the defense. Those moves have largely been met with approval from fans so far, but obviously that could quickly change if the on-field results in September don’t match the offseason hopes of Apri
Seattle Seahawks NFL 2024 Season Head Coach Roster Changes Pete Carroll Mike Macdonald Fans On-Field Performance
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »
Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »