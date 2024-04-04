Marijuana Use Linked to Schizophrenia in Teenager's Tragic Death

Anders Gilliand was just 17 years old when he started to lose contact with reality. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia, a chronic psychiatric disorder, after experiencing symptoms like delusions and hallucinations.

Despite taking anti-psychotic medication, he eventually turned to heroin to quell the voices in his head and died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 22. His mother, a neuroscientist, believes that his marijuana use played a role in triggering his condition.

