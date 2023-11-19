Scream 7 Should Center on Sidney Prescott to Stay Consistent with Reboot

With Scream 7 in the works, the upcoming sequel needs to center on the original franchise lead, Sidney Prescott, if it wants to stay consistent with the other reboot installments. When the first Scream movie premiered in 1996, it was a cinematic game-changer. Directed by seasoned horror filmmaker Wes Craven, it breathed new life into the slasher genre.

Neve Campbell starred in the original as Woodsboro teenager Sidney Prescott, who has to dodge the threat of a masked murderer who is on a killing spree in her town. The character continued to appear in most of the sequels as well. The success of Scream was followed up a year later with Scream 2, and then Scream 3 arrived in 2000. Scream 4 was released in 2011, taking place 15 years after the events of the first film. More than a decade later, the Scream movies were revived with a 2022 reboot film focusing on a whole new set of characters, including sisters Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam (Melissa Barrera) Carpenter, though Sidney still made an appearanc





🏆 7. screenrant » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ultimate Final Girls In Horror Photo Gallery: From Laurie Strode To Sidney Prescott & Dorothy GaleThe Final Girl trope defined characteristics of the last character left alive to confront the killer in horror films, particularly in slasher films. The rise of feminism in the 1970s became a miles…

Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Final Girl Face-Off: We Have a WinnerYour votes are in and the title goes to Scream's Sidney Prescott, who just squeaked by A Nightmare on Elm Street's Nancy Thompson.

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Jerry Jones’ Comments on Cowboys vs. Eagles Left Dak Prescott in DisbeliefThe Dallas owner took arguably the least-expected route ahead of the Cowboys vs. Eagles matchup.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense finding stride ahead of Eagles gameArguably the best ball Prescott threw in Sunday’s 43-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams concluded the opening drive. It was another 18-yard chance to another...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott doesn’t agree with his owner about the EaglesThe Dallas Cowboys will travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles in Week 9.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is biggest reason for Cowboys' surgeCowboys owner Jerry Jones joined 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM) Tuesday for his weekly appearance and discussed the play of quarterback Dak Prescott over the last...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »